MOULTRIE, Ga. -- More than a week after a Moultrie businessman’s death, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is still awaiting autopsy results and has released very little information about the incident.
The businessman, Jack Millard Bivins, 77, was found dead in his business, Bivins Complete Automotive, Inc., located at 1577 Sylvester Highway, on June 27.
Initial reports said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was assisting on the case, but GBI Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg said this week it’s all on the Sheriff’s Office now.
Kat Johnson, the sheriff’s investigator in charge of the case, said there’s been no new information. The results of the autopsy and toxicology reports have yet to come back.
“At this point, it’s still an active investigation,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to release too many details and then release something that we need to investigate.”
She said details will be forthcoming over time, but they will remain within the agency for the time being.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.