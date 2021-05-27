MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to host its 32nd annual Boys Ranch Golf Tournament at Sunset Country Club on June 4.
The event is in support of the Hahira Boys Ranch, which houses up to 50 children, according to Sheriff Rod Howell.
“On any given day over 25% of these children are from Colquitt County,'' said Howell. “None of these children are considered ‘bad’ or ‘unruly’ but for various reasons beyond their control are in need of the stability and guidance provided by the youth homes.”
The tournament will be a four player scramble. Cost to sign up is $125 per person or $500 per team. Trophies will be presented to the top three teams. A “closest to the pin” and a “longest drive” contest will be held with trophies given to winners. There will also be a ticket drawing for items donated to the event. Tickets will be $5 each or five for $20.
“This is our second biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Sgt. Becky Perry. “It does a lot for the Boys Ranch.”
The Lasseter Motor Company will also be donating a vehicle that will be available to win in a hole-in-one competition. More details to enter that will be available on the day of the event, according to Perry.
The tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a buffet lunch and tee time is at 1 p.m.
“These tournaments are fun but are obviously instrumental in providing the financial support to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes which serve the needs of over 200 children annually,” said Howell.
Teams, players, sponsors or donors can contact Capt. Julius Cox or Perry at 229-668-8354 to register. Players can still register on the day of the event.
