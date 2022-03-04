MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam in which someone is claiming to be a deputy.
The sheriff’s office posted the warning to its Facebook page on Thursday.
“It has come to our attention that several members of our community have been contacted by a ‘Dep. Perry’ of the Sheriff's Office with a phone number of 229-598-3347,” the post reads. “While we do have a Deputy Perry, he's a Lieutenant btw, the person calling from that number is not a Deputy Sheriff of Colquitt County.
“We haven't confirmed what the fake Dep. Perry is asking for, but this type of scam normally involves telling the person that they have a warrant and it can be cleared up by sending something of monetary value over the phone,” the sheriff’s office says. “The Sheriff's Office of Colquitt County does not dispose of criminal arrest warrants by taking money or gift cards over the phone.”
The post encourages its readers to share it to let other people know about the scam.
