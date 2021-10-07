MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office remains undefeated following the second annual Moultrie First Responder Association Shooting Competition.
The event was held Oct. 2 at a private shooting range and featured community service personnel shooting as teams of three. The CCSO, Moultrie Police Department, Moultrie Fire Department, Colquitt Emergency Medical Services, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol all participated.
“We wanted to have something that gave back to the people who protect and serve this community,” event coordinator Dennis Futch said in an interview Thursday.
The CCSO won the $10,000 grand prize at Saturday’s event and Lt. Ronald Jordan won the first place individual prize, a Glock 19 Mariner.
The teams took part in a ten-yard, plate rack, timed pistol competition; a ten-skeet, wobble, four-stand shotgun competition; and a 100-yard BAR rifle, four-inch stand, timed competition.
“We are thankful for the sponsors and all those who helped put the event together. In today’s political climate, it’s nice to see our community supporting us and having our backs,” Jordan said.
When the CCSO won the inaugural competition last year, they put the winnings into improving their firing range and purchasing new S.W.A.T. gear, Jordan stated.
“This year we will be outfitting our patrol deputies with mounted weapon lights and patrol rifles,” he said.
He said the CCSO is currently looking at the best options and purchase of the new gear which will begin “in the next few weeks.”
Colquitt EMS Paramedic Eric Butler won the second place individual prize, which was a Nikon Fx1000 Precision Rifle Scope. Each team was awarded prize money depending on their placement.
Colquitt EMS placed second place and won a $5,000 prize and the MFD placed third winning a $2,500 prize. The Georgia DNR and the MPD won fourth and fifth places, respectively, and were each awarded a $1,500 prize.
The event’s prizes were made possible by 52 sponsors, Futch stated.
“This is a 100% charitable organization. The sponsors were the only reason we were able to exceed our $30,000, putting every dime in prizes, scholarships and into the benevolence fund. We have a wonderful community and a great group of people who serve it.”
