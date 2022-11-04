MOULTRIE, Ga. – Withers Auditorium was full of cheers and applause as Sheryl Stalvey was named Colquitt County Teacher of the Year during the district’s ceremony Thursday evening.
Stalvey, who teaches sixth-grade English/Language Arts at Willie J. Williams Middle School, has been named a Teacher of the Year within the Colquitt County School District twice before and was named the county Teacher of the Year in two other Georgia school districts.
She received her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Baylor University and her master's degree in Middle Grades Education from Valdosta State University. Additionally, she has earned an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) endorsement.
This year marks Stalvey’s 39th year in teaching. She has worked in Mississippi, Texas and her “last, best 30 years” in Georgia.
“I've been doing this a long time, and I'm getting close to the end. What a blessing this is for God for me. Because I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that he called me into this teaching profession,” she said when presented her award.
She explained that her ministry under God was to teach in public schools rather than private schools or homeschooling.
“I just want to say there's no better staff. There's no better school. There's no better custodians. There's no better office staff than at Willie J,” Stalvey said to her Willie J Williams supporters. “I love them, and you can tell how much support they are to me. I just appreciate you all being here, and I just want to make you proud in this next level. I thank you so much.”
The ceremony also recognized the Teacher of the Year from each of the county’s 14 schools. They will receive a $200 bonus in their next paycheck.
The three finalists were Stalvey, Emily Summerlin from Hamilton Elementary School and Jennifer Key from Norman Park Elementary. Each will receive a $500 bonus, on top of the $200 they’ll get for representing their schools.
As they awaited the announcement on stage, Superintendent Ben Wiggins announced Staley as the district winner.
“She believes that as passionate, driven educators, we must band together to combat the state of our struggling students," he said. "One educator cannot solve this issue. We need to work smarter and use the resources available to change the direction of our students' futures.”
Stalvey received a trophy, a gift basket from downtown merchants on behalf of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, a membership to the YMCA, and a Teacher of the Year ring provided by Herff Jones.
“Now,” Wiggins continued, “as your final prize for being selected Colquitt County School District's Teacher of the Year ... and in addition to the $700 you have already received ($200 for your school nominee and $500 for being named a finalist) we are proud to present to you a check for $4,500!”
Board of Education Chairman Robby Pitts and Vice Chairman Mary Beth Watson presented the check to Stalvey. School officials thanked donors from the community who made the awards’ prizes possible.
Stalvey will represent the district at the Georgia Teacher of the Year competition in Spring 2023. She and her husband Dewey have four children: Kristen Gilbert, Erin Waldee, Megan Stalvey, and Lauren Stalvey
Other school Teachers of the Year recognized Thursday were:
- Corrina Exum, a science teacher at Colquitt County High School. She is in her eighth year of teaching, and this is her first time being named a Teacher of the Year. Exum is married to Caleb Norman.
- Ryan Brown, a fourth-grade math teacher at Cox Elementary School. He is in his 18th year of teaching, and this is his first time being named a Teacher of the Year. Brown is married to Heather, and they have two children, Robert and Davis.
- Betsy Rose, a pre-k teacher at Doerun Elementary School. She is in her sixth year of teaching and this is her first time being named a Teacher of the Year. Rose and her husband Tyler have one child, Palmer.
- Monica Burton, a second-grade reading teacher at Funston Elementary School. She is in her sixth year of teaching and is currently pursuing her Teacher Leader certification. This is her first time being named a Teacher of the Year. Burton and her husband Stephen have one child, Trey.
- Kristy Croft, a STEM resource teacher and media specialist at the GEAR Gifted Center. She is in her 20th year of teaching, and this is her first time being named a Teacher of the Year. Croft and her husband Brian have four children: Ava, Owen, Emma, and Coleman.
- Casey Dudley, a special education teacher in the English and Language Arts department at C.A. Gray Junior High School. She is in her 12th year of teaching and this is her first time being named a Teacher of the Year. Dudley and her husband Jimmy have one daughter, Jacksyn Anne.
- Emily Summerlin, a second-grade teacher at Hamilton Elementary School. She is in her seventh year of teaching, and this is her first time being named a Teacher of the Year. Summerlin and her husband Jeffrey have three children: Iverson, Judd, and Weston.
- Jennifer Key, a fifth-grade teacher at Norman Park Elementary School. She is in her 26th year of teaching and this is her second time being named a Teacher of the Year.
- Beth Barry, a third-grade English Language Arts teacher at Odom Elementary School. She is in her 28th year of teaching, and this is her third time being named a Teacher of the Year. Barry is married to Chris Barry.
- Kathryn Simpson, a special education pre-k teacher at Okapilco Elementary School. She is in her 14th year of teaching, and this is her second time being named a Teacher of the Year. Simpson and her husband Russ have three children: Allie and Kolby Yesenosky and Jacob Simpson.
- Erin Brazel, a preschool special education teacher at Stringfellow Elementary School. She is in her 10th year of teaching and is currently pursuing a Literacy endorsement. This is her first time being named a Teacher of the Year. Brazel and her husband Dusty have three children: Tanner, Carter, and Eliza Jane.
- Crysti Burnette Handfield, a pre-K teacher at Sunset Elementary School. She is in her seventh year of teaching and this is her first time being named a Teacher of the Year. Handfield and her husband Clint have three children: Cooper, Reid, and Grady.
- Caroline Glenn, a fourth-grade reading and language arts teacher at R.B. Wright Elementary School. She is in her 23rd year of teaching, and this is her first time being named a Teacher of the Year. Glenn and her husband Sonny have four children: Garrison, Jackson, Hudson, and Chason.
