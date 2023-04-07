OMEGA, Ga. – A Tift County man, who was charged last month in a Hazlehurst shooting, has been charged in Colquitt County following child sexual misconduct allegations, according to authorities.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Will Pierce said on Friday morning that the two crimes don't appear to be related.
The 19-year-old suspect was charged with rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy in Colquitt County on April 6 shortly after the CCSO was made aware of the sexual misconduct accusations, Pierce said.
Pierce said the suspect was one of two Omega men charged in connection with the shooting of another Omega man March 19 in Hazelhurst. He was released on bond March 23. The sex acts are alleged to have taken place some time before the shooting, but they were reported after it, Pierce said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation led the shooting investigation.
The agency’s preliminary statement showed the 19-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault while the other suspect, age 20, was charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.
The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the March 19 shooting that occurred at an event center in the 500 block of Baxley Highway in Hazlehurst. The 19-year-old suspect was accused of shooting the 18-year-old victim multiple times at approximately midnight. The victim was taken to the local hospital then transferred to Navicent Medical Center in Macon, where he is expected to make a full recovery, the GBI said.
The GBI was assisted by the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Tifton Police Department, the Omega Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF).
The Hazlehurst shooting investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office at (912) 375-6600 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
