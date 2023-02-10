MOULTRIE, Ga. – The victim from Tuesday’s shooting has succumbed to his injuries, Moultrie police said on Friday.
Moultrie police said Zykeivion Jalin Taylor Porter, 19, was transported to Colquitt Regional Medical Center following the shooting at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
“When the officers arrived at the scene, the victim appeared to have a possible gunshot wound to the abdomen,” MPD Lt. David Corona, the Criminal Investigation Division’s lead investigator, told The Observer Thursday morning.
Porter died Thursday afternoon, according to an MPD press release on Friday.
Investigators identified Jason Doan Ho, 19, of Moultrie, as the suspect, according to the MPD statement. Warrants were taken and information was released to area law enforcement.
“On February 8, 2023, Valdosta Police Department detectives were able to locate the vehicle that the suspect was driving. They were able to arrest Ho on his outstanding warrants without incident,” the release said.
The VPD recovered two firearms while detaining Ho and two other suspects who were involved in a separate drug incident, according to a VPD press release.
Ho has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The investigation is still ongoing, so Corona could not discuss the cause of the shooting.
Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.
For the anonymous tip line, please call 229-890-5449.
