MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt Cmarijuaounty Sheriff's Drug Enforcement arrested a brother and sister after a months-long undercover operation.
On May 18 the DET executed a search warrant on the home of Denabion Ty’shawn Debruce, 28, 22 E. Bethel, and Kodijah Donshay Debruce, 26, and found “several ounces” of marijuana, according to DET Investigator Channing McDowell.
The DET had obtained the warrant after a months-long undercover drug buying operation.
“Prior to executing the warrant, we had waited for Denabion Debruce to leave his house. Shortly after he left, we conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle. We detained him and the two passengers in his vehicle,” said McDowell.
The passengers were detained for being with Debruce but were later released from Colquitt County Jail with no charges being filed. After detaining Debruce and the individuals in the vehicle, the DET executed the search warrant on the home.
After getting all individuals inside the home outside, which included Kodijah Debruce, the DET began their search. In Kodijah Debruce’s room was marijuana packed to sell along with packaging equipment, McDowell said.
“Within Denabion’s bedroom closet we found marijuana packaged to sell, scales and packaging equipment. We also found within his bedroom a handgun,” stated McDowell.
Both Debruces were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a drug related object. Kenabion was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
