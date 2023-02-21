MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT). The Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE). The Comprehensive Osteopathic Medical Licensing Examination (COMLEX).
Anatomy practicals. Histology practicals. Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine practicals. and the list goes on and on.
To those who don’t revolve in medical circles, that list may sound like a foreign language.
To the students at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine’s South Georgia campus, that list of tests, practical examinations and daily assessments are part of everyday life – a daily part of the complex simplicity unique to the demands of medical school.
Although the path to becoming a doctor is a gallant undertaking, it can become easy to lose oneself under the burdensome stress and strain of a rigorous curriculum. To help alleviate some of that stress, PCOM’s Sistahs in Medicine held a “Self-care Session,” on Feb 17, specifically aimed at providing students insight on the numerous hurdles that lie ahead, as well as how to overcome them and still maintain a sense of self. The event was open to students and staff, and focused on the importance of taking care of oneself spiritually, mentally and physically, despite the rigorous stressors normally encountered when pursuing a career in medicine.
Dr. Harriett Crockett-Woods, D.O., a pediatric urgent care physician with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, served as the event’s keynote speaker. Crockett-Woods related how she overcame her struggles, ignored naysayers and stayed focused on her goals, recounting the numerous trials and tribulations faced during her years of medical training and encouraged the audience to “just keep pushing,” despite the hurdles they might encounter as medical students.
“‘In spite of --’ that’s kind of my motto. I was a dream deferred, but it was not a dream that I gave up on. Even though I had many opportunities to give up… I know a lot of people who started out with me and wanted to go to medical school, and a lot of them did not. That was something I wanted to do, and I really could not see myself doing anything else,” Crockett-Woods said. “That fire in me just kept burning.”
Also known as “The Kiddo Doc,” Crockett-Woods attributed her persistence and dedication to her parents’ strict upbringing and devout commitment to education.
“[I had] perfect attendance – I never missed school. My dad had a rule: if I made all As, I got $50. If I made all As and a B, I didn’t get anything. I had friends whose mom would take them to Kmart or Walmart to go shopping when they had Bs or sometimes Cs, and I would tell my dad… he said, ‘That’s not my child, you’re my child.’ Back then I hated it, but it instilled those values in me to always work your butt off – hard work does pay off. and if somebody tells you no, it just means not yet, it doesn’t mean no forever.”
Although students are aware of the various trials and difficulties they may encounter while progressing through medical school, it is also important to ensure they know the importance of simply taking time to breathe and refocus, Crockett-Woods said.
“You have to take time, because you will run yourself ragged. You don’t want to have a mental breakdown in your journey to becoming a physician, so you have to take that time to step away and unplug. If you don’t, you won’t get to your goal. So it’s very important to do that,” she explained.
Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, assistant director of Diversity and Community Relations at PCOM and founding member of Sistahs in Medicine, felt Black History Month was the perfect opportunity to specifically focus on Black female students and provide them with a clearer picture of success – from someone who looks like them.
“That was the reason why I wanted Dr. Crockett-Woods to come and tell her story, because her story sounds like many of our stories. To see her success and to see the adversity she overcame – she said if somebody tells you no, you show them. I want my students to know that. If you hear no, you show them. I knew that she would be a dynamic speaker to help support and encourage our Black women medical students,” Mitchell explained.
Britany Dyer said she could relate to Crockett-Woods’ story, due to some of the obstacles she has faced as a first-year medical student.
“I failed the MCAT more than once…but that didn’t really stop me from pursuing what I wanted to do. What I got from [Dr. Crockett-Woods] was to keep on pushing, despite whatever challenges you may come across,” she said.
Nahimie Louissaint, also a first-year medical student, echoed Dyer’s sentiments, saying that hearing how Crockett-Woods persisted and prevailed despite some of the negative experiences she encountered was encouraging.
“That gave me hope because I would like to be in her same position one day,” she said. “I enjoy pediatrics – I enjoy the whole field, so seeing somebody in that position sharing my similar skin tone motivated me to work harder… just because some things might set me back now doesn’t mean I have to dwell on it. It’s just a sign that I should just keep moving forward and keep pushing and working towards the goal.”
