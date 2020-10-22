MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Sky High Tree Service located in Colquitt County.
Sky High Tree Service is owned by Homer Valdez and is a tree removal business that also offers tree trimming and debris removal.
You can reach Sky High Tree Service by calling 229-850-7519. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Sky High Tree Service.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or see it on their YouTube Channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
