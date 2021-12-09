MOULTRIE, Ga. — A truck outlined in lights leads the way -- right behind the color guard — during Thursday night's Christmas parade around the Colquitt County Courthouse.
featured
SLIDESHOW ADDED: Christmas parade in downtown Moultrie
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Elwood Craig McLaughlin, 67, of Moultrie, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at his home. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
Gary Melton McMillan, 68, of Lenox, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at His Home surrounded by his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
PARROTT [mdash] Madge Mobley Wilson, 94, of Parrott, GA, formerly of Moultrie, GA, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church of Albany, GA. Rev. James Bullion will officiate;…
Most Popular
Articles
- Crime reports for Dec. 6, 2021
- CCHS Special Olympic athletes receive letterman jackets for first time
- Crime reports for Dec. 3, 2021
- 12 Packers named first-team All-Region 1-7A
- Manhunt finds suspect who fled traffic stop
- Mother, stepfather charged in attack caught on video
- 2021 downtown Christmas ornament features Colquitt County Courthouse
- Crime reports for Dec. 8, 2021
- Paradice, Sellers sign to compete at next level
- Schools report first COVID case in 3 weeks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.