Color Guard

The lead unit in Thursday's parade was the Colquitt County High School Junior ROTC Color Guard.

 Connie Southwell

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie celebrated the holiday with its largest Christmas parade ever Thursday night around the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you