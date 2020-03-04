MOULTRIE, Ga. — Despite their small number, participants in the Colquitt County Junior Livestock Association’s Cattle Show displayed a ton of quality, its judge, Callie Akin, said. And they’ll surely keep that momentum in the next season.
Thirteen students from grades 4 through 12 participated in the CCJLA’s third and final livestock show of the season on Tuesday.
Featuring a showmanship and show portion, the cattle show was split between dairy and cattle, and heifers and steers. Much like lamb/goat and hog shows held late last year, Tuesday’s event was a show of growth and diversity in skills.
Cattle, however, presented a new challenge by way of size, said Dana Barrow, 4-H livestock program assistant.
“They’re a much bigger animal,” Barrow said. “You look at the kids’ size compared to the animal [and] they’re messing with a thousand-pound animal and they probably don’t even weigh 100 pounds soaking wet.”
In their large size, these cows also require much more feed and more daily maintenance than the prior animals. Their hair must be blown out and they must be rinsed off at least once a day.
It all favors into animals’ training, a year-round process of bonding and stern demeanors.
“They have to break it — teach it to walk,” Barrow said. “These guys are stubborn. They have to teach them to lead and set up. [The kids] have to spend a lot of time with these animals.”
The message of power and product remains but it’s a different application between the heifers and steers. A steer’s power and product is found in their eating potential.
“The most important thing is muscle because that’s what you’re eventually going to eat with the end product,” Akin said. “There are also show steers, so you want them to be sound in terms of their structural base, have a nice look from the side and be really attractive in terms of the overall package.”
A heifer’s power and product, though, can be found it their reproductive potential as they’ll be pushed toward reproduction and raising a calf.
“So, it’s the same thing in terms of wanting them sound — good in terms of profile,” Akin said. “They’d have some rib, body and look like they’re going to hold up a long time.”
Though Akin found the highest quality within the Grand Champion Heifer shown by Brock Weaver and Grand Champion Steer shown by Luke Mobley, she noted that other participants had a large depth of quality within their rankings.
There isn’t much to improve on, but she said having more kids participate would be a welcome sight. But numbers are down in that area, Barrow said.
“The cattle economy is not what it used to be,” she said. “Back in the day, they showed lots of steers and heifers, but the numbers have just dropped down because it is such an expensive species to show.”
Corporate sponsors and the after-show auction can offset the costs for the animal — some grand and reserve champions received checks between $3,000 and $4,000 — but coming out in the green isn’t an option sometimes.
It’s a big project, Barrow said, but one that provides the fundamentals of responsibility. Barrow referenced that she and another parent conversed about how much some of the kids had grown, specifically Weaver and Wyatt Thompson.
“Their attitude, their character, their everything — they’ve just grown to be a better person,” she said. “I’ve watched Brock [grow]. I remember taking pictures of him where he could barely see over the head of his cow. He’s just grown tremendously in his showing skills and he’ll continue.”
It’s a process of learning something new every day.
