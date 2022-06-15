MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service repeated its warnings today about dangerous heat and possible severe storms.
“The heat wave continues this afternoon and temperatures are expected to be a degree or two warmer than Tuesday,” the NWS said in an email this morning. “Another round of storms is possible today which could bring strong/severe wind gusts as they organize late this afternoon and evening.”
Temperatures in the upper 90s (with isolated locations potentially hitting 100) combined with muggy conditions will lead to widespread heat indices around 110 degrees across the area, the weather service said. This heat is expected to last through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
“Additionally, we're monitoring the potential for severe weather to develop this afternoon and evening,” the NWS email said. “The main threats with storms today are damaging winds. Storm development this afternoon will likely not be as organized as the squall line we saw on Tuesday, but as storm coverage increases and some cells merge, a more organized severe weather threat could emerge towards the evening hours.
“Due to the potential for these storms to organize later, and the damaging wind potential in these storms, a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather is forecast across the majority of the area,” the NWS said.
For Tuesday, the NWS had predicted a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5). According to the weather station at the Sunbelt Ag Expo (www.georgiaweather.net), Moultrie received 0.75 inches of rain Tuesday with a maximum wind speed of 38.2 miles per hour.
Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox said the storm on Tuesday blew down a few trees, including one that hit a residence. He said the resident was unharmed.
“We had some serious winds across the county for a little while,” he said. “We measured 30+ mph at the Emergency Operations Center mid to late afternoon.”
