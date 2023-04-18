MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce has named The Slocumb Company as the April 2023 Business of the Month. Located at 131 S. Main St., The Slocumb Company, owned by Johnny Slocumb, has been serving the communities of Colquitt County since Dec. 17, 1976. It offers professional real estate, appraisal, and auction services for its customers and clients in South Georgia. The business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. For more information, call 229-985-9333 or visit www.slocumbcompany.com. Johnny Slocumb, owner, is pictured along with staff of The Slocumb Company and Chamber Ambassadors.
Slocumb Company named Business of the Month
