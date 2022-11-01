MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce has announced Smile Doctors of Moultrie as the November 2022 Business of the Month.
Located at 12 Longleaf Office Park in Moultrie, Smile Doctors specializes in orthodontics for children, teens, and adults. Their goal is to help their patients reveal confident smiles through tailored orthodontic treatment plans like braces or Invisalign.
Their doctors include Dr. Roger Mills and Dr. Taylor Vracar, and they serve patients in Moultrie, Thomasville, and Bainbridge.
Smile Doctors offers convenient monthly payment plans for qualifying patients and most insurance plans are accepted.
Their business hours are Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. – noon.
For more information or to schedule a free consultation call (229) 985-4715. You can visit them online at smiledoctors.com or follow them on Facebook at Smile Doctors Orthodontics – Moultrie.
Dr. Taylor Vracar is pictured along with Smile Doctors of Moultrie staff, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and community partners.
