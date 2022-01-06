MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently named Smokin’ Temptations Catering as the January 2022 Business of the Month.
Smokin’ Temptations Catering, locally owned by Rusty and Donna Griffin, is located at 307 Old Albany Road, Moultrie. They are a full-service catering business, specializing in gourmet catering of indoor and outdoor events of all sizes.
They can be reached by calling (229) 740-0484 or contact them via their website, www.smokintemptations.com, or email, smokintemptations@mediacombbnet.
From left are Smokin’ Temptations staff Regina Dismuke, Karen Sanderson, Charlie Phillips, Joy Phillips and owners Rusty and Donna Griffin, along with Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis, Ambassadors, and community partners.
