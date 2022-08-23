NEW ORLEANS, La. — Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated elected Sonda Bradfield as its 19th National President during its 35th Biennial Convention held in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 29, 2022.
Bradfield, a Moultrie, Georgia, native has more than 30 years of experience with the sorority and has been a leader in the area of membership development and strategic planning. She served as vice president of the national organization from 2014-2022.
As national president, Bradfield will uphold the national motto “Not For Ourselves But For Others” and will continue the legacy of education, community service and sisterhood and will deliver on the issues that matter the most to the communities where members live, work, play and pray, according to a press release from the sorority.
Eta Phi Beta Sorority is a business and professional women organization founded in 1942 in Detroit, Michigan. The sorority promotes foster and support programs and activities designed to broaden opportunities for women; aid women desiring higher educational training; and work for the welfare of business and professional organizations with common objectives. The signature program for the sorority is the work and advocacy for the intellectual and developmentally disabled community.
Bradfield is a graduate of Moultrie Senior High School in Colquitt County Georgia. She holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in business administration from Georgia State University and is a certified purchasing manager.
She is a 44-year associate with Georgia Transmission Corporation in Tucker, Georgia, and serves as fleet and investment recovery manager in the Supply Chain Services department.
She is an active member of the Junior League of DeKalb County, Georgia, and the DeKalb Section of the National Council of Negro Women.
