MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the Lambda Xi Omega book club recently made a generous donation to the Southern Regional Technical College Foundation in memory of their late friend and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sister Udella Spicer of Moultrie.
The $400 gift will benefit the library at SRTC-Moultrie in honor of Spicer’s service as Southern Regional Technical College’s executive director of library services.
“We know how much Udella loved to read, how much she loved books, and how much she loved being a librarian at Southern Regional Technical College,” said Debra Adams.
Elaine Daniels, one of Spicer’s oldest friends, said that the charitable contribution was a fitting way to honor their beloved sister.
“She valued sisterhood, integrity, honesty, community, and service to all mankind,” Daniels said.
At the time of her passing, Spicer had been an employee of SRTC for 15 years, a member of the Lambda Xi Omega book club for 15 years, and a part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sisterhood for over 50 years.
