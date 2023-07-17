MOULTRIE — A drug recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration will be “a game-changer” for Alzheimer’s patients, according to a local activist.
Kim Blackstock, who lives in Tifton and works in Moultrie, is a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association. She helped to lobby for the approval of Leqembi, the brand name of lecanemab, a drug that has shown promise in slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
Leqembi fights plaque that builds up in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, according to reporting on the drug’s approval. It has not been shown to restore memories or brain function, but it has been shown to slow the progression of the disease if administered to someone in the early stages.
That’s huge, Blackstock said, because Alzheimer’s is being found in younger people. If the disease is caught early, Leqembi will allow them to continue living many of their most productive years.
“It’s the first medicine in 20 years that’s actually changing the course of the disease,” she said.
Leqembi received accelerated approval from the FDA back in January, but because it was not full approval, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid refused to pay for it. Many insurers followed the CMS guidelines, so both Medicare patients and insured patients were looking at bills of more than $2,000 per month out of their own pockets.
The Veterans Administration had moved forward based on the accelerated approval, so veterans had coverage that others did not.
On July 6, the FDA gave traditional approval to Leqembi, which opened the door for Medicare to cover it. Many private insurers are expected to follow suit.
The CMS does require patient participation in a registry to track side effects and effectiveness, but Blackstock said she believes that’s pretty common with new drugs of any kind.
