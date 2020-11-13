MOULTRIE, Ga. – Southwest Georgia Community Action Council of Moultrie and the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, which serves 14 counties including Colquitt, are the recipients of U.S. Department of Agriculture Housing Preservation Grants totaling more than $216,000 for the repair and rehabilitation of low-income housing.
Southwest Georgia Community Action is a non-profit and is receiving $116,172 for repairs at homes of low income residents. The Southwest Regional Commission was awarded $100,000 to rehabilitate homes for low-income elderly and disabled homeowners. Each serves a 14-county area.
“We’ve received this for about 30 years,” said Randy Weldon, director of Southwest Georgia Community Action. “It’s a good supplement to the weatherization program. We can do structural improvements other than just energy efficiency.”
Weldon said the grant could service 12 homes, give or take. The intent is that the homes served be occupied by elderly residents or those of very low income by USDA guidelines.
When the 2020 Census numbers come out, Weldon expects it to show again that the housing stock in southwest Georgia is not as good as it is elsewhere in the state. The severe weather from tropical systems in southwest Georgia over the last four years had a major impact in making this need even more crucial, he said.
In all, 12 cities, foundations and non-profits in Georgia received $5.7 million in grants and loans from the USDA to assist homeowners and renters and for the purchase of public safety vehicles.
“Georgians in our rural communities face unique challenges,” said Sen. Kelly Loeffler, whose office announced the grants Nov. 5. “These grants and loans will replace outdated vehicles to help public safety officials respond to emergencies more quickly and make necessary repairs for low-income Georgians to ensure they have a safe place to call home.”
