VALDOSTA, Ga. – A member of the Valdosta Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Task Force, Alapaha Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Ditto, was sworn in as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in an effort to strengthen the task force’s ability to prosecute violent crime with even greater success, said Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
The swearing-in occurred on Wednesday, March 25, and was conducted remotely by phone due to social distancing restrictions in place since the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Ditto is a graduate of the University of Georgia and Vermont Law School. Since 2013, she has served as an assistant district attorney in the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties. Ditto currently serves as the chief assistant district attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, according to a press release from Peeler’s office. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
