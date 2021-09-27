MOULTRIE, Ga. — Georgia Peanut Bank Week celebrates the significant contributions peanut farmers and peanuts make to local and state economies. It will be celebrated Oct. 11-15 this year, but as both a salute to the peanut and an outreach to the community, South Georgia Banking Company will mark the entire month with a peanut butter food drive.
The bank will collect jars of peanut butter to donate to food banks in its service area of Tift, Colquitt, Turner, Crisp, Dooly and Worth counties, according to a press release from the bank.
Drop off a jar at any SGBC branch from Oct. 1 through 29, and the bank will deliver them to the food bank. If possible, please donate plastic jars.
