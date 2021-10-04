MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently named South Georgia North Florida Eye Partners as the October 2021 Business of the Month.
Specializing in optometry and ophthalmology, this team of physicians and their staff provide the latest technology in medical, surgical, and laser eye care. Their office is located at 115 Fifth St. S.E. with business hours of Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you would like to make an appointment or find out more information about their services, locations, and physicians, please call (229) 890-8016 or visit their website www.southgeorgiaeye.com.
From left are Sabrina Holweger (front desk), Kelly Cooksey (optician), Ashley Smith (ophthalmic tech), Marci White (ophthalmic tech), Cila Smith (office manager), and Courtney Sartin, O.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.