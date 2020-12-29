OMEGA, Ga. — Fifty years ago, in April of 1970, South Georgia Banking Company was formed in Omega, Georgia. For five decades, the bank has served communities not only as a financial institution, but as neighbor and business partner in the South Georgia region.
Since 1970, South Georgia Banking Company has strengthened its roots by creating a work environment that attracts talented people who exemplify the bank’s customer-first commitment, according to a press release from the bank. During that time, the bank’s footprint has also grown and now includes locations in Omega, Tifton, Moultrie, Ashburn, Cordele, Vienna, and Sylvester.
“The growth and stability of our bank can be attributed in large part to my dad, Pait Willis, who led South Georgia Banking Company for 48 years before his death in 2018,” said Glenn Willis, current president and CEO. “Additionally, our board, the entire bank leadership team, and our employees through the years, have all played a significant role in the bank’s growth. Without everyone’s intentional focus to carry out our vision of extraordinary customer service, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
The 50-year milestone is no easy feat for any business, and Willis understands the challenges of not only surviving, but thriving, saying “diversity of services and remaining true to our mission of serving our communities, families, agriculture, and small businesses” is at the heart of our strength as a banking institution.
Founded in the agricultural community of Omega, the bank remains a leader in the agriculture and agribusiness sectors, the press release said. Along with serving the agricultural communities in the region, businesses, individuals, and families all find a banking home at South Georgia Banking Company.
“Even while offering the latest in banking technology and online convenience, when a customer calls or comes into our bank, we want that person to feel like they’re working with a good friend,” said Willis. “We are committed to evolving as banking changes and as people’s needs change, yet always maintaining the personal connection that sets us apart. Our vision is for South Georgia Banking Company to be as strong at the 100 year mark as it is now.”
Community service has always been an important aspect of South Georgia Banking Company.
“My dad led by example and was always involved on boards and with local causes. He set the tone early and today the bank remains true to calling of service,” said Willis. “As a bank we are involved with each community and strongly encourage all employees to be involved in community events and to serve on local boards.”
The onset of COVID-19 early in 2020 changed many celebrations, including the planned anniversary celebrations for South Georgia Banking Company. It did not, however, dampen the spirit of the bank nor its commitment to serving its customers.
“In a way, it’s almost fitting we faced significant challenges during the bank’s 50th year,” said Willis. “South Georgia Bank responded as we always do, by considering what is best for our employees and what is best for our customers. When you take care of those two things, you can’t go wrong.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.