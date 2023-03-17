ASHBURN, Ga. — Brad Christian has been named assistant vice president and branch manager of South Georgia Banking Company’s Ashburn branch. Christian began working part-time at South Georgia Banking Company in 2001 while attending college and he was brought on full-time in 2004.
With over 20 years of banking experience, Christian has spent most of those years serving as a universal banker. Financial literacy and customer education are special interests of Christian's as he enjoys helping others build credit and manage monthly expenses, the bank said in a press release.
“I have been fortunate enough to work and spend some time in every market SGBC currently serves,” tells Christian.
“We are excited for Brad as he steps into this position,” says Sam McCard, president of South Georgia Banking Company. “Our people are what sets SGBC apart. With Brad’s experience along with his relationships in the Turner County community, he is a great fit for this role.”
South Georgia Banking Company has locations in Omega, Tifton, Moultrie, Ashburn, Cordele, Vienna, and Sylvester. Learn more at SGBCOnline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.