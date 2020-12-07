MOULTRIE, Ga. — Keith Brown has been named vice president of South Georgia Banking Company’s Moultrie branch.
Brown, an experienced consumer and commercial lender, has focused the last five of his 12 years in banking commercial lending.
When asked what he finds most gratifying about meeting the needs of business owners, Brown stated, “The most enjoyable part of my job is the people. I’m looking forward to working even more closely with the businesses and customers in Moultrie.”
Outside of work, Brown places a high priority on community involvement. He has served on several boards within the community, including the Moultrie YMCA, Moultrie-Colquitt Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Colquitt County, the Moultrie Kiwanis Club and is currently the chairman of Young Children Priority One.
Brown is big fan of Georgia football, the outdoors, and spending time with his wife and kids.
Learn more about South Georgia Banking Company and our locations in Tifton, Moultrie, Ashburn, Cordele, Vienna, and Sylvester at SGBConline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.