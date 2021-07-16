MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for South Georgia Barbell LLC, located at 105 Rowland Drive in Moultrie, Georgia.
South Georgia Barbell LLC is owned by Matt Cannon and is a strength and conditioning gym. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m., 9:15 a.m. until 1 p.m., 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
You can reach South Georgia Barbell by calling 229-921-7475 or visit their Facebook page listed as South Georgia Barbell.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner and head coach Matt Cannon, along with family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
