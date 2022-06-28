THOMASVILLE, Ga. – The Association for Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and the Hermes Creative Awards announced winners for their 2022 international awards competition for creative professionals. Over 6,500 entries in 200 categories surrounding concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media were judged by a panel of industry experts, and among those receiving top marks is Southwest Georgia boutique marketing and fundraising firm, J. Dell Advancement Group.
Established by Jenny Dell in June 2020, J. Dell Advancement Group, specializes in marketing and fundraising support for non-profit and small business clients, according to a press release from the company. Dell's clients include the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority and the Colquitt County Educational Foundation, and the firm is an active member of the Moultrie Chamber.
“I’m pretty sure people two years ago thought I was a little crazy to give up my full-time job in the middle of a global pandemic and branch out solo to start a consulting firm,” admitted Dell. “But honestly, the timing was perfect.”
Dell was able to leverage 18 years of experience in non-profit and higher education administration, and a master’s degree in organizational change, to jump in and serve smaller entities undergoing massive challenges due to coronavirus, the press release said.
“At that time, there was just so much uncertainty for non-profits and small businesses,” Dell says. “They knew their marketing and fundraising efforts needed to continue, but they needed creative ways to maintain that forward momentum while the world was in a standstill.”
As the name suggests, J. Dell Advancement Group’s bread and butter is in the practice of advancement, moving an organization forward with purpose. It’s a broad focus. Advancement efforts encompass everything from fundraising, marketing, and public relations to special events, community relations, and constituent engagement. And although incorporated as an LLC, Dell is pretty much a solo act.
“This business is super young, so right now, it’s primarily just me working with clients in areas like branding, graphic design, website management, PR, and grant writing,” she said. “I do have a brilliant team of collaborators who I engage for specialized client support for things like event curation, photography, and media buying. Our region has a ton of creative talent, and I love that I can be an entrepreneur myself while also leaning on fellow creatives who are doing the same thing but with slightly different specialties.”
The format is working. Not only is Dell and her firm thriving (J. Dell Group has worked with 22 clients in the last 24 months), she’s also winning international awards.
J. Dell Advancement Group received two AMCP Hermes Platinum award designations for print and digital design work completed for Thomasville Center for the Arts, and two Gold award designations for print publications for Whitehurst, Blackburn & Warren and Locate South Georgia. Five additional pieces for clients Never Lost, Thomasville-Thomas County Sports Academy, Wildlife Arts Festival, and the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce also received Honorable Mention status.
The 2022 competition drew entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 26 other countries, submitted by corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers like Dell.
“It’s so validating,” she said, “to see your name and work listed with highest honors alongside corporate design teams from companies like Accenture, Fidelity Investments, Microsoft, and Paramount, and universities like Harvard, Penn State, Cal State and SCAD – it’s an amazing feeling. A feeling that solidifies why I do what I do.”
Operating in the Business Exchange at 125 N. Broad Street in Thomasville, J. Dell Advancement Group has a full roster but anticipates openings for new clients and projects starting Aug. 1. More information about J. Dell Advancement Group and visuals of the Hermes award-winning work can be found at jdellgroup.com/work.
