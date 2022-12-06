MOULTRIE, Ga. – Local non-profit organizations looking to gain more online outreach and support have an opportunity with South Georgia Gives, a recently launched online resource extension of J. Dell Advancement Group.
South Georgia Gives is a “centralized hub” that highlights nonprofit organizations’ efforts and donor wishes throughout South Georgia including Colquitt County.
J. Dell Advancement Group is a boutique marketing and fundraising firm based in Thomasville that specializes in helping nonprofit organizations. The group opened two years ago and serves clients across 20 South Georgia and metro Atlanta counties.
The current participating organizations include causes in arts and culture, health and wellness, education, child welfare and economic development.
“From my hands-on work with local nonprofits, I saw the need to expand their online footprints, especially in the area of giving, in a simple polished way. At the same time, I had been talking with donors about creating an easier way to explore the work of local and regional nonprofits all in one place,” Dell said by email Tuesday.
That’s where the inspiration for the South Georgia Gives website, www.southgeorgiagives.com, arose.
“It's been a bit of a soft launch this year so we can better understand the needs of the organizations, how the website can drive donations and volunteerism to the organizations, and really what kind of human bandwidth is needed to maintain and grow the South Georgia Gives idea,” she explained.
The online service has also spoken with the United Way of Colquitt County about how to leverage the website to feature more Colquitt County organizations in the future.
“Right now, South Georgia Gives just focuses on a handful of nonprofits in the southwest corner of the state, but we're certainly hoping for growth and expansion of the platform and its offerings,” Dell said in an email interview. “Launched in October as an extension of services for our clients, all the organizations currently featured are ones J. Dell Advancement Group has worked with in 2022, including organizations that directly serve Colquitt County like the Colquitt County Educational Foundation, Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Rec, Locate South Georgia, South GeorgiaLEADS, the Vashti Center, Never Lost, and The Heritage Foundation.”
Participating non-profits can also list job postings on the website’s job board.
South Georgia Gives also serves as the Giving Tuesday initiative engine for the Southwest Georgia region.
“Giving Tuesday is an annual [international] movement started in 2012 in response to the growing popularity of the shopping days that surround Thanksgiving. Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, but where was the day for being charitable? Giving Tuesday provides that 'holiday' to focus on giving back," Dell said. "It falls annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.”
Although Giving Tuesday is primarily promoted in November, the South Georgia Gives website will highlight the work of local nonprofits and ways to give throughout the year, Dell said.
She plans to feature and engage more organizations to create a much more robust overview of all the good work being done in South Georgia next year.
“It's a big undertaking and may be a slow build-up, but I see a great future for what SouthGeorgiaGives.org can become,” Dell concluded.
To learn more about J.Dell Advancement Group please visit, www.jdellgroup.com.
