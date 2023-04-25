NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A South Georgia native was recently recognized on the national stage for the success of his information technology business.
Tommy Thornton, CEO of Automates, was named a Top-5 finalist for the 2023 Technology Marketing Toolkit Better Your Best Competition. He was saluted on stage in Nashville, Tenn., on April 12.
"You get voted in by your peers," Thornton said, "which is kind of cool."
With this recognition, Automates has become a national leader in IT managed services, Thornton said. He presented to the Sharks from ABC’s "Shark Tank" live on stage in front of 1,200 leading IT CEOs from around the world.
Thornton was born in Moultrie, and he lived here until he was 15 when he moved to Tifton. His father, Terry Thornton, still lives here, and his mother, Luzarka Latham, and his sister, Shannon Davidson, live in Tifton.
After graduating from Tift County High School, he served four years in the Marine Corps then returned to Tifton to open his first IT company. After a time, his wife, Rose, persuaded him to move to the San Diego area, where she's from, and there he opened Automates.
Automates manages information technology services for businesses, Thornton said. He said the company is on the front line of the growing challenge of cybersecurity. In just four years it's grown from five employees to 15.
In January, Thornton was featured on the cover of “MSP Success” magazine and shared his origin story and his coming up in South Georgia.
