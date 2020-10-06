MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce has named South Georgia|North Florida Eye Partners as the October 2020 Business of the Month.
SGNFEP is an optometry/ophthalmology office specializing in family eye care, surgical care & optical services. They are located at 115 Fifth St. S.E. in Moultrie and are open Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
You can reach them by calling (229) 890-8016.
Dr. Lauren Rowe, O.D. was joined by the staff of the SGNFEP Moultrie office for the presentation.
