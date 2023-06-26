MOULTRIE – “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government and provide new guards for their future security."
This famous line is one of the many that make up the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776 and thus created the existence of the United States of America separate from Great Britain.
The next year Philadelphia threw a gigantic party in celebration of the nation's birthday and the freedom that was fought so hard for.
247 years later, despite being separated from the emotions of the specific battles and estimated 6,800 lives lost to obtain that historic victory, citizens still adamantly and excitedly celebrate their treasured independence each year.
South Georgia is no different.
What began as musket fire, bonfires and parades really hasn’t changed that much. Simply replace musket fire with fireworks and there you have it.
This year, for the 2023 July the Fourth, there are many options available for how to celebrate our nation’s birthday.
Pop on Over to Celebrate Freedom
Whitney Smith State Farm, located at 6 S. Main St., will have free Popsicles and Independence Day games. Swing by during their office hours — 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. — on June 30.
“It’s open to the public. Whoever wants to come,” said Whitney Smith. “We’ll have big yard games both inside and outside for people to play. We just wanted to do something super casual and fun.”
Freedom over Moultrie
On July 2 starting at 6 p.m. the Lakeside Assembly of God is putting on a Fourth of July celebration.
The event will take place at the church, whose address is 146 Tara St.
There will be food and fellowship along with bounce houses for the kids.
Once dark enough, there will also be a fireworks show to enjoy.
Warrior Creek Off Road
On July 2, starting at 9 p.m Warrior Creek Off Road Park will host its annual fireworks show.
“It’s for the folks who are already here, but we also open it up to the public because I know there are a lot of kids who would want to see,” said Wallace Hurst, who runs the off road park. “Everyone is welcome, but we do charge for it because so much money goes into it.”
$10 a carload is the admission fee to watch the fireworks show, or for $40 stay from July 1-4 and have days of holiday fun.
Due to the remote location of the park, they do require cash only as their internet is spotty and doesn’t always work. Please make sure to plan accordingly before arriving.
Their address is 1121 Norman Park Sylvester Road in Norman Park.
Independence Day Commemoration
The John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting a free Independence Day event on July 3.
The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater at the Colquitt Courthouse.
The emphasis of the evening will be to honor those Korean War veterans with a lapel pin and certificate. Twenty Colquitt County residents lost their lives during the war,
After all the veterans and some community volunteers are recognized, there will be a special announcement regarding the 2026 United States Semiquincentennial, where the nation will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
During the event, Wreaths Across America will also be present, where wreath sponsorships can be purchased for $17. Wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves on National Wreath Laying Day, Dec. 16.
Remington Park, Thomasville
The City of Thomasville has been celebrating Independence Day with a fireworks display for over 20 years, thanks to the help of their sponsor, CNSNext.
The park, at 45 Ben Grace Drive, is roughly 35 minutes from Moultrie.
The show will begin around 9 p.m. on July 4, and admission is free.
Spectators will lay out on the grassy field, so make sure to bring chairs or a blanket. Just keep in mind that there are several items not allowed at the event: No golf carts or personal fireworks — including sparklers — and pets must stay at home.
Veterans Park Amphitheatre, Albany
The 2023 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks in Albany is a free event that will host more than just fireworks on July 4.
The doors open at 5 p.m., and starting at 5:30 p.m. live music from The Ranch Hands, Essence Band and Unbreakable Bloodline will begin.
In addition to music the event will have various activities and food. Vendors will also be set up to sell homemade treats and crafts.
Then around 9:30 p.m. the fireworks display will begin and all pets are required to be safely at home.
Prohibited are also all personal fireworks.
To attend this event, simply drive the hour to Front Street in Albany and have fun.
Wiregrass Freedom Festival, Tifton
On July 1 ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture in Tifton will host a plethora of Fourth of July activities, though they will not have a fireworks show.
Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
The 1914 Vulcan Steam Train into the Historic Villages will be open for rides as well as a baseball game to spectate, a historic trivia challenge to compete in, Victorian-era paper firework crafts to complete and fish in the Grist Mill Pond to catch with a cane pole.
The watermelon will also be a prominent guest at this event with both samplings available and a decorating contest.
For those who want to participate in the watermelon decoration contest, simply decorate your watermelon at home and drop it off at the judges station by 11 a.m. the day of the event.
The winner will be announced at 1 p.m. on the museum’s Facebook page.
During this event, the Wiregrass Farmers Market will also be open, allowing people to shop from local growers and artists, and several food vendors will be present.
To participate in this full day of activities, the price is $12 per adult, $10 for senior citizens and $8 for kids 5-16. Anyone under 4 is free.
Wild Adventures Theme Park, Valdosta
From June 24 through July 9, Wild Adventures is having its Celebrate America Festival.
One-day entry tickets during those dates are being sold for only $29.99 apiece, but to receive this discount tickets must be purchased online by June 25.
On the Fourth of July, Wild Adventures will host a fireworks show.
There will also be live music and plenty of food.
Those who have served the United States through the military are able to attend the theme park during the above mentioned dates for free with proof of service. Armed Forces personnel can be either active-duty or veterans to receive this benefit.
