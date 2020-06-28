MOULTRIE, Ga. – South GeorgiaLEADS has opened recruitment for the 2020-2021 cohort of its 21-county leadership development initiative.
Dedicated to investing in the communities of South Georgia and strengthening the leadership capacity of the region, South GeorgiaLEADS seeks participants from diverse perspectives and backgrounds who share a common vision of improving the economic vitality of the region, according to a press release from the group, which also goes by the acronym SGL.
Supported by strong corporate sponsors — Georgia Power Company as the sustaining sponsor and Electric Cities of Georgia as the presenting sponsor — South GeorgiaLEADS links business and civic leaders, educators, non-profit professionals, elected and public officials, and other interested participants to the region’s economic development agenda and efforts. Facilitated by faculty from the University of Georgia’s J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development, the program ties the challenges and opportunities that are unique to South Georgia with leadership training, giving program participants greater insight on the skills needed to engage on issues and find meaningful solutions, the press release said.
“SGL has seen great success since we launched in 2016, continuing to grow, evolve, and meet the needs of the region in a timely fashion,” said South GeorgiaLEADS Chair Barbara Grogan of Colquitt County. “SGL presents a unique opportunity for our region to work collectively and in unison, with the shared goal of a sustainable and prosperous region. SGL members represent those who are engaged, committed and willing to step up to the plate for our region, and we invite anyone interested to join our efforts.”
As the largest regional leadership program in the state, SGL is an eight-month leadership experience for leaders throughout South Georgia, designed to facilitate awareness of issues that are essential to the future success of the region by giving participants the necessary skills and training needed to effectively lead South Georgia in the 21st Century economy, the press release said.
This year’s SGL class will visit communities throughout the region, as well as attend the Georgia Chamber’s Rural Prosperity Summit in Tifton. With applications currently available to anyone who may be interested, the program will start in August 2020 and run through March 2021.
Emphasizing regional priorities throughout the program, each session directly links leadership skills training to issues of critical importance to South Georgia:
- • Regional Identity & Influence:Includes creating a regional brand and identity for South Georgia that is recognized internally as well as externally, enhancing both perception and influence of the region across the state.
- • Workforce Development: Includes the strategic alignment of public and private sectors — business, industry, and educational partners — to address key workforce development needs and challenges; and to increase the economic viability of South Georgia.
- • Collective Visioning & Planning: Includes developing leaders who understand the changing South Georgia economy and culture; and recognize why it is essential to both think and act within a global context, working collaboratively to ensure the region’s success.
The purpose of South GeorgiaLEADS is to develop informed, aware, and educated leaders to promote and grow South Georgia by:
- • Increasing awareness of assets and resources;
- • Creating a shared sense of regional pride and ownership in both action and solutions;
- • Strengthening partnerships and alliances; and
- • Enhancing political influence and acuity to support the needs and opportunities of South Georgia.
Tuition is $1,250 per participant, with a limited number of scholarships available.
For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS, please visit their website at https://locatesouthgeorgia.com/leadership-development/. Interested applicants may also contact South GeorgiaLEADS Chair Barbara Grogan at (229) 921-1457; or bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
Application materials may also be found online at https://locatesouthgeorgia.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/SGL_Application_Paper-Application-2020-2021.docx.
Applications are due on Friday, July 10, by the close of business. Interested candidates may also contact their local economic development team — chambers of commerce and development authorities — for further information.
