MOULTRIE, Ga. — South GeorgiaLEADS has opened recruitment for the 2022-2023 cohort of its 21-county leadership development initiative.
Dedicated to investing in the communities of South Georgia and strengthening the leadership capacity of the region, South GeorgiaLEADS (SGL) seeks participants from diverse perspectives and backgrounds who share a common vision of improving the economic vitality of the region.
Supported by strong corporate sponsors, South GeorgiaLEADS links business and civic leaders, educators, non-profit professionals, elected and public officials, and other interested participants to the region’s economic development agenda and efforts. Facilitated by faculty from the University of Georgia’s J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development, the program ties the challenges and opportunities that are unique to South Georgia with leadership training giving program participants greater insight on the skills needed to engage on issues and find meaningful solutions.
SGL is an eight-month leadership experience for leaders throughout South Georgia designed to facilitate awareness of issues that are essential to the future success of the region by giving participants the skills and training needed to effectively lead South Georgia in the 21st century economy, according to a press release from the group.
This year’s SGL class will visit communities throughout the region, with the kick-off session in Bainbridge and additional sessions in Baker, Grady, Thomas, and Sumter counties to name a few. This year’s class will conclude with a graduation ceremony in Colquitt County. With applications currently available to anyone who may be interested, the program will start in August 2022 and run through March 2023.
Emphasizing regional priorities throughout the program, each session directly links leadership skills training to issues of critical importance to South Georgia:
· Regional Identity & Influence includes creating a regional brand and identity for South Georgia that is recognized internally as well as externally, enhancing both perception and influence of the region across the State.
· Workforce Development includes the strategic alignment of public and private sectors — business, industry, and educational partners — to address key workforce development needs and challenges and to increase the economic viability of South Georgia.
· Collective Visioning & Planning includes developing leaders who understand the changing South Georgia economy and culture and recognize why it is essential to both think and act within a global context, working collaboratively to ensure the region’s success.
Tuition is $1,250 per participant, with a limited number of scholarships available.
For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS, please visit their website at https://southgeorgialeads.org/. Interested applicants may also contact South GeorgiaLEADS Chair Barbara Grogan at (229) 921-1457 or bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
Application materials may also be found online at https://southgeorgialeads.org/apply/
Applications are due by the close of business Thursday, June 30.
