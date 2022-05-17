MOULTRIE, Ga – The Southeast Corrections office donated approximately $7,500 in baby items to the Hope House Mommy Mall on Tuesday.
Jaqueline Garcia, the Southeast Corrections office manager, said each year Southeast Corrections donates items to the Hope House for Mother’s Day. Probationers who cannot work or serve can purchase items in exchange for community service hours. Southeast Corrections collected items from January to Friday, May 13.
April Lee, Southeast Corrections probation officer, said Judge Richard Kent approved the donation program so the community can see the efforts of the probationers’ community service.
Donation items included but were not limited to clothing, bottles, pacifiers, cribs, car seats and toys.
The Hope House Women’s Clinic provides prenatal services including limited confidential pregnancy testing and limited obstetric ultrasounds free of charge.
The clinic also provides material support for parents through their online program called Bright Course. All prenatal classes are online, and all parenting classes are held in person at the clinic. The goal of Bright Course is to walk alongside new mothers and help them raise a healthy child until they are 3 years old.
“All supplies donated help provide items for the Mommy Mall,” Donna Collum, the Hope House client services director, said. “Clients can earn points to redeem for items when they attend prenatal or parenting classes at the Hope House.”
The Mommy Mall stores all new items for expecting parents. Clients can visit the Mommy Mall once per week and can redeem up to 100 points per week. Clients are limited to one pack of diapers and wipes per week but can exceed the 100-point limit for this purchase only. Clients are limited to two items of clothing per week when they attend class.
Clients can earn 10 points for attending prenatal doctor visits, one parent completing homework for parenting class and/or Bible study or bringing a support person to class if a father isn’t able to attend. Clients can earn 25 points when each parent attends parenting classes or when each parent attends Bible study.
Items such as cribs are worth approximately 100 points and toys are worth approximately 50 points. Small items like bottles or diapers start at 5 points.
The Hope House asks that all items clients purchase at the Mommy Mall be used only for their child and not other friends or family’s children.
The Hope House Women’s Clinic is located at 716 Fifth Ave. S.E. in Moultrie. They are open on Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please contact the office at 229-890-5244 or email at hopehouse@hopehousecares.org for more information.
The Southeast Corrections office is collecting food donations for the Colquitt County Food Bank and toy donations for the Colquitt County Department of Family and Children's Services. Please contact April Lee at 912-346-5210 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.