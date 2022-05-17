The Southeast Corrections office donated approximately $7,500 in baby items to the Hope House Mommy Mall on Tuesday. The donations were collected in lieu of community service hours. Pictured are, from left, Donna Collum, Hope House client services director, April Lee, probation officer, Jaqueline Garcia, Southeast Corrections office manager and Roy Snipes, Hope House thrift store manager. Not pictured are Judge Richard Kent and Alan Boyd, senior probation officer.