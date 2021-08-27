MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Arts Center is hosting its second annual Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition, which opened Thursday, Aug. 26.
This juried exhibition provides artists, over the age of 18 years, working in all mediums, with an opportunity to show off their artwork and win awards. The Arts Center received 57 2-D and 3-D artwork entries from 21 artists who represent the diversity in the community, as well as in the region.
This year, the exhibition was judged in its entirety by Nicole Williams, executive director of the Albany Area Arts Council. Awards were presented at the opening night reception on Aug. 26 with a first place award of $800, second place winning $400, and third place bringing home $200.
Winning artworks included 1st place, “My Cup Overflows,” an oil painting by Lindsey Hogan. Second place went to Alyssa Jones for her fiber art piece titled “The Escape Fantasy.” Kathy Nelson took third place for her acrylic painting, “House Plant.” Honorable mentions went to artworks created by Jean Eaton Gay (oil painting), Scott Marini (wood, steel, and cast bronze), and Mary Wicks (digital artistry on watercolor paper).
As always, everyone in the community is invited to enjoy the beautiful artworks on display, at no charge, during Arts Center hours, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Southern Arts Invitational is on exhibition until Oct. 29, 2021.
Please visit www.colquittcountyarts.com for information regarding Arts Center programming and events, or stop by the office at 401 Seventh Ave. S.W., Moultrie.
