MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Southern Bridal Weddings based out of Tifton, Georgia.
Southern Bridal Weddings is owned by Alyssa Brown and is a wedding planning-coordinating business that serves brides and grooms in Florida and Georgia.
For further information you can call 229-402-3806 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Southern Bridal Weddings.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Alyssa Brown, along with her family and community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
