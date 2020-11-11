TIFTON, Ga. -- The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Southern Drawl Cotton located in the Omega Gin office at 4905 U.S. Highway 319 in Tifton, Georgia.
Southern Drawl Cotton is owned by a group of farm families located in Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, and Tift counties.
Southern Drawl Cotton was established in 2018. They produce and sell sheet sets, pillowcase sets, towels, and baby linens made from 100% combed cotton grown in South Georgia. You can purchase these items online at www.southerndrawlcotton.com as well as in various shops around the state.
You can reach Southern Drawl Cotton by calling 229-528-6696 or visit their Facebook page listed as Southern Drawl Cotton as well as their website listed as http://www.southerndrawlcotton.com.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or the chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
