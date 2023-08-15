Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.