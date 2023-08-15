THOMASVILLE – Southern Regional Technical College recently announced sustained student enrollment growth for the 2023 academic year (AY23), which ended in June.
The college’s total unduplicated enrollment for the year was 6,473, up from total unduplicated enrollment in AY22 of 5,836, the college said in a press release. This 10.9% growth represents the second highest growth in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) for the year. These numbers are nearly three times the statewide average enrollment growth across the TCSG of 3.75% during the same timeframe, SRTC said.
Last year, President Jim Glass challenged SRTC’s faculty and staff to reach 5% enrollment growth and established the internal Gimme5 campaign. The campaign invited all faculty and staff to give just a little extra every day to support student enrollment and retention. College leadership began recognizing individuals who exemplified excellent customer service. During the summer semester, the campaign culminated in a customer experience training initiative for all full time employees.
“Team SRTC rose to the challenge and more than doubled our 5% enrollment growth goal,” Glass said. “This was a true team effort, and I have no doubt that we will continue to improve and grow as we remain focused on our students and their success.”
Glass also credits the college’s many strong community partnerships with supporting SRTC’s enrollment growth.
“We have added new Dual Enrollment partnerships with area public and private high schools,” he said. “At the same time, we have expanded our business and industry network to ensure that we are producing the kind of graduates that our communities need to grow, including an extremely successful apprenticeship program. These collaborations have been crucial to filling several key workforce shortages. For instance, our nursing program now produces more nurses than any other technical college in Georgia, and we are number four in the state among all colleges and universities.”
SRTC offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties.
