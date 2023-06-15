THOMASVILLE — Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recently named three new Deans for Academic Affairs. Bobbie Hester, RN, MSN of Adel is the new Dean for Nursing, Mason Miller of Cairo is the new Interim Dean for the School of Industrial Technology, and Adriane Thomas, MBA, MSM of Albany is the new Dean for the School of Business.
In their new roles, the deans are responsible for both administrative and instructional tasks as well as planning, evaluation, and supervision for all programs within their respective areas, SRTC said in a press release.
The programs under the Nursing umbrella include Associate of Science in Nursing, Associate of Science in Nursing LPN-RN Bridge, Practical Nursing, and Veterinary Technology.
“I am honored to be selected to serve as the Dean of Nursing at SRTC,” said Hester. “I look forward to working with faculty and providing the support needed to ensure student success. As nursing shortages continue to grow, our opportunity to educate and provide quality, competent, and compassionate nurses is important now more than ever. The Nursing and Veterinary Technology programs provide students with opportunities that change lives daily.”
Before her current position, Hester was entrusted with numerous leadership roles at Berrien Nursing & Rehab Center. She has also held nursing-related positions with the Cook County Board Of Education, Care One Home Health, Georgia Home Health Services, and Tift Regional Medical Center. Most recently, Hester served SRTC as a faculty member.
“While serving in a faculty position for the past seven years, I experienced the best mentoring through present and past program chairs and deans,” she said. “This has energized me to provide our students with the best opportunities for their future. Our programs continue to exemplify the dedication of our faculty and leadership. SRTC collaborates with the best hospitals and agencies in the community to provide our students with hands-on, real-life clinical experiences. SRTC promotes positive changes in our students and our communities.”
The programs under the School of Industrial Technology include Air Conditioning Technology, Automotive Collision and Refinishing, Automotive Technology, Carpentry, Civil Engineering, Drafting Technology, Electrical Construction and Maintenance, Industrial Systems Technology, Machine Shop Technology, and Welding and Joining Technology.
“Becoming the Dean for Academic Affairs for the School of Industrial Technology is both humbling and exciting,” said Miller. “I am excited by the opportunity to highlight the need for technical education, and to support SRTC's mission to educate and train the next generation of skilled workers that our industry partners so desperately need.”
Before his current position, Miller chaired the Automotive Technology Program at Thomas County Central High School. He also served as fixed operations director for both Aultman Cadillac and Edwards Motors. Most recently, Miller served SRTC as a member and chairperson of the Automotive Technology Program.
“With a strong commitment to fostering excellence and innovation, I intend to cultivate a collaborative environment that inspires both faculty and students to reach new heights of intellectual growth and achievement,” he said.
The programs under the School of Business include Accounting, Business Management, Business Technology, Cosmetology, Cyber and Related, Esthetics and Marketing Management.
“As the Dean for the School of Business at SRTC, my goals and dreams are centered on providing students with the best possible education and preparing them for successful careers in the business world,” said Thomas.
Before her current position, Thomas was a management assistant at Air Logistics & Engineering Consultants. She has also held management and leadership roles with Bethel AME Church, Monumental Development Center, and Girls Incorporated. Most recently, Thomas has served SRTC as a member of the Computer Information Systems faculty since 2015.
“Working cohesively with faculty and staff, we will aim to create a supportive and inclusive learning environment that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and innovation,” said Thomas. “Together, we will develop and implement new programs and initiatives that align with the needs of the business communities as well SRTC's mission while providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.”
