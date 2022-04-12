MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Southern Savvy Med Spa located at 5 East Central Ave. in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
Southern Savvy Med Spa is a med spa that offers massage therapy, Botox, IV therapy and weight loss programs as well as waxing and facials. The business is owned by Britney Exum, FNP-C, MSN, RN, and Kristie Parrish, LMP, CNMT.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday by appointment only.
You can reach Southern Savvy Med Spa by calling 229-785-2758 or visit their Facebook page listed as Southern Savvy Med Spa.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Britney Exum, FNP-C, MSN, RN, and Kristie Parrish, LMP, CNMT, along with their family and community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
