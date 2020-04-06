NORMAN PARK, Ga. — Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable, Inc. has donated roughly 300,000 pounds of fresh produce to local and national food banks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The donations are helping to feed anywhere from 600,000 to 750,000 people, according to a press release from the company. The donations are to help feed people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.
“During this unprecedented time, it is important that we do what we can to help those in need, both locally and nationally. There are many families with children who are in need due to the absence of school lunch programs, and there are many elderlies that might not be able to shop at their local supermarket. Our hearts are with them and our hope is that these donations will help to ease their burden,” says Jon Schwalls, executive officer for Southern Valley.
Southern Valley has also donated fresh produce to food banks in Mexico, home of their second farming location.
Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable, Inc. is a family owned and operated grower, packer, and shipper of eastern vegetables. They are based out of Norman Park, Georgia, and also have farms in Tennessee and in Yucatan, Mexico.
