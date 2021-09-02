NORMAN PARK, Ga. — Southern Valley has announce a partnership with Make- A-Wish for the month of September.
The Norman Park-based vegetable grower, packer and shipper is donating a percentage of every package sold to Make-A-Wish, which includes bagged and tray-packed items with the Make-A-Wish logo at multiple retail partner locations.
“We feel really honored for the opportunity to help Make-A-Wish fulfill its mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illness,” says Director of Business Development Dug Schwalls. “September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, so we hope to bring a lot of light and awareness to Make-A-Wish and all that they’re doing.”
Make-A-Wish is very close to the hearts of everyone at Southern Valley, the company said in a press release announcing the partnership. Courtney Hamilton Griffin, director of operational support and daughter of CEO and founder Kent Hamilton, was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 10. At 13 years old, Make-A-Wish fulfilled Griffin’s wish to meet her favorite country singer.
“It was one of the most fun and memorable experiences of my life,” Griffin recalled. “Being diagnosed with cancer is something no child should have to go through, but Make-A-Wish brought so much joy and life and positivity to me and my family during a very difficult time.”
She has now been in remission for 20 years and is a trained volunteer with Make-A-Wish.
Southern Valley said the company and its retail partners hope to bring joy and positivity to many children and their families through this partnership with Make-A-Wish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.