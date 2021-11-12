MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie was recently named as the 54th best Christmas town in the United States.
According to a study by MyDatingAdviser.com, Moultrie was ranked 54 out of the top 152 towns in which to celebrate Christmas. Along with this, SouthernLiving Magazine named Moultrie as the No. 9 small town in Georgia “that go all out for Christmas.”
“Off the beaten path, this tiny South Georgia town sits with a quiet charm that perhaps feels the most authentic. Down here, folks are crazy about Christmas and celebrate the only way they know: loud and proud,” the SouthernLiving article reads.
Moultrie sits behind four other Georgia cities in the MyDatingAdviser study. Helen and Blue Ridge were named overall first and second, respectively, Pine Mountain was ranked sixth and Dahlonega was ranked 11th. Thomasville also made the list after Moultrie at rank 93.
Downtown Development Director and Public Relations Coordinator Amy Johnson said she found out about the ranking after she got a call from a couple in Miami.
“We got a call from a very nice couple from Miami who were planning a trip up north for the holidays. They said they found Moultrie on the (MyDatingAdviser) website and wanted to come to celebrate,” Johnson said in an interview Friday. “We’re honored to be recognized by these types of recognitions. Everybody here strives daily for Moultrie to be a destination for everybody.”
