ALBANY, Ga. — Following a thorough safety review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the CDC, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices have determined that the recommended pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted.
As of April 28, the Southwest Public Health District resumed the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Georgians aged 18 and older, said Dr. Charles Ruis, health director, Southwest Public Health District 8-2.
“Because our supply of that vaccine tends to be lower than our Moderna inventory, it is reserved for those individuals best served by a single dose option,” he said, such as those vaccinated on site at schools and businesses as well as those who are homebound.
The federal agencies advised that a warning should be added to the vaccine about the potential for very rare, but severe blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a press release from the health district. In particular, women under the age of 50 should be made of aware of the increased risk of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome and may choose to receive another vaccine.
At the time Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration was paused, more than 124,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been safely administered in Georgia, the health district said. Approximately 211,000 doses are currently in inventory statewide.
“Vaccination remains one of our best tools for stopping the spread of COVID-19, along with basic prevention measures – wearing a mask, distancing from others, avoiding large gatherings, and washing your hands frequently,” the press release said.
To schedule a vaccination appointment online, visit southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org, or call your local health department or the appointment hotline at 229-352-6567.
