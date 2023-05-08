ALBANY — The Southwest Health District will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 testing after the federal government allows the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency to end on May 11, the district said in a press release Monday.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccines or tests provided by the Southwest Health District, but for those individuals with insurance, their insurance will be billed, the release said.
COVID-19 vaccine and testing appointments can be scheduled by calling your local health department. In many cases, same-day appointments can be made. The Test&Go COVID-19 PCR Testing Kiosk is available 24/7 at the Dougherty County Health Department. Additional information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and testing can be found at http://www.swhealthdistrict.org.
