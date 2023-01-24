ALBANY, Ga. -- Out of an abundance of caution, all Southwest Health District facilities will delay operations on Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to the potential for severe weather, according to a press release from the health district Tuesday evening.

Offices will reopen at noon Wednesday.

COVID-19 testing is available 24/7 at the Dougherty County Health Department, 1710 S. Slappey Blvd., in Albany, through the TEST&GO™ COVID-19 PCR Kiosk. Pre-registration for testing at the kiosks is not required but is available at https://register.testandgo.com/.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you