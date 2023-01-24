Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin and Colquitt Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&