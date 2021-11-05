ALBANY, Ga. – On Monday, Nov. 7, Southwest Georgia Public Health District 8-2 will begin offering doses of Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old.
There are approximately 987,000 children 5-11 years old in Georgia now eligible for COVID vaccine, the public health district said in a press release. Vaccine providers include medical practices, pediatric practices, family medicine practices, and public health clinics statewide. Pediatric COVID vaccine will also be available at pharmacies and community health centers.
The pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine is authorized for children as a two-dose series taken three weeks apart, the release said. The dose for children ages 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for adolescents and adults.
In clinical trials, vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among younger children, the public health district said. Vaccine side effects were mild and temporary. The most common side effect was a sore arm.
For information about COVID vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org or call your local health department.
