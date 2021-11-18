ALBANY, GA – Sowega Council on Aging (SCOA) launched its annual giving campaign for the holiday season on Nov. 15.
“As we make plans for the holidays, we are reminded that older adults can find gathering to be a challenge,” says Izzie Sadler, executive director of SCOA. “Illness and loneliness are often a concern for the elderly, and we know there is also lingering fear of COVID-19. Unfortunately, this means we have seen an increase in the services needed by the aging community – and where there is an increase of need, there is an increase of cost.”
SCOA has been serving seniors and caregivers across 14 Southwest Georgia counties including Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth for over 55 years. Services offered include home-delivered meals to seniors in need, nutritional programs and wellness activities designed to keep seniors social, support services for caregivers, building free wheelchair ramps, and transition coordination from nursing homes back to home.
With the help of generous donors, SCOA can serve more people, the agency said in a press release. This holiday season, those who wish to make a financial gift to SCOA may give online at www.sowegacoa.org. One hundred percent of the donations received by SCOA remain in the community or program that donors designate, SCOA said.
For more information about Sowega Council on Aging, please visit www.sowegacoa.org or find them on Facebook as @SowegaCOA.
